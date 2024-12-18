Left Menu

Travis Head Eases Fitness Concerns Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Australian cricketer Travis Head reassures fans about his fitness after experiencing a groin strain during the drawn third Test against India. Despite struggling during the match, he remains confident about playing in the upcoming Boxing Day Test. Head has been a crucial player, amassing 409 runs with an average of 81.80 in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:54 IST
Travis Head Eases Fitness Concerns Ahead of Boxing Day Test
Travis Head
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian batsman Travis Head has downplayed worries about his fitness following a groin strain, which became apparent during the rain-hit third Test against India in Brisbane. The match concluded in a draw, leaving the five-match series level at 1-1.

Head, who has been in outstanding form, assured he would be ready for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Despite having difficulty running between the wickets and raising concern among commentators and fans, Head maintains he is managing the issue.

With an impressive 409 runs this series, Head has attributed his success to adapting to difficult conditions. His critical partnership with Steve Smith was instrumental in achieving a strong stand during the recent Test. Head continues to focus on playing the situation as it unfolds, gaining confidence from his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024