Travis Head Eases Fitness Concerns Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Australian batsman Travis Head has downplayed worries about his fitness following a groin strain, which became apparent during the rain-hit third Test against India in Brisbane. The match concluded in a draw, leaving the five-match series level at 1-1.

Head, who has been in outstanding form, assured he would be ready for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Despite having difficulty running between the wickets and raising concern among commentators and fans, Head maintains he is managing the issue.

With an impressive 409 runs this series, Head has attributed his success to adapting to difficult conditions. His critical partnership with Steve Smith was instrumental in achieving a strong stand during the recent Test. Head continues to focus on playing the situation as it unfolds, gaining confidence from his performance.

