Cricket Icon Ravichandran Ashwin Retires: Tributes Pour In

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin retires from international cricket, drawing acclaim from BCCI's Rajiv Shukla, ex-coach Lalchand Rajput, and politician Arvind Kejriwal. Ashwin ends his illustrious career with an impressive record that underscores his significant contributions to the sport, both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:23 IST
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an era. Moments after India's drawn Test match in Brisbane, Ashwin shared his decision, prompting widespread admiration from various quarters of the cricketing world.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla hailed Ashwin as a "great bowler," crediting him for his immense contributions to both Indian and world cricket. Shukla emphasized Ashwin's importance in domestic cricket and offered his best wishes for the player's future endeavors.

Former Indian Coach Lalchand Rajput applauded Ashwin's role as the "flag bearer" of Indian spin bowling over the last decade. Rajput highlighted Ashwin's exceptional bowling skills and his ability to adapt to various formats of the game, calling his departure a significant loss for Team India. The tributes extended beyond the cricket field, with Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal commending Ashwin's career achievements on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

