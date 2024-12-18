Left Menu

Cricket Legend Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from Test cricket following the Brisbane Test, concluding a remarkable career with 537 Test wickets. Former cricketer Pravin Amre lauded Ashwin's intelligence and contribution to Indian cricket. Ashwin's legacy as a match-winner and his role in India's cricket dominance remain celebrated.

In a heartfelt announcement that resonated across the cricketing world, Ravichandran Ashwin declared his retirement from Test cricket after the drawn Brisbane Test, marking the end of a phenomenal era. The celebrated off-spinner, with 537 Test wickets to his name, will be dearly missed in his role as a key player for India.

Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre expressed admiration for Ashwin's contributions to the game. Amre highlighted Ashwin's intelligence and vast achievements, which include being India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. 'The entire Indian cricket community will miss him,' Amre stated in an interview with ANI.

Ashwin's record boasts incredible feats: seventh in Test history for wickets taken, part of India's rise to the top between 2014 and 2019, and participant in India's World Cup and Champions Trophy victories. As he steps away, Ashwin leaves a towering legacy, inspiring future generations of cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

