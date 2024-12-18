Left Menu

Chelsea Stands Firm Behind Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Doping Drama

Chelsea football club supports Mykhailo Mudryk after an adverse find in a routine anti-doping test. The 23-year-old Ukrainian winger, shocked by the Football Association's notice, claims innocence regarding banned substance use. Coach Maresca affirms the club's trust and backing for Mudryk amid these allegations.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea Football Club is resolutely supporting Mykhailo Mudryk, following an adverse analytical finding in a routine anti-doping test. Coach Enzo Maresca reaffirmed this commitment, standing behind the Ukrainian winger who recently expressed his shock at being contacted by the Football Association regarding the test results.

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea in January 2023, has had limited first-team appearances this season, often being fielded as a substitute in the Premier League. Despite these challenges, Mudryk has publicly declared his innocence, stating he never knowingly consumed banned substances or violated any regulations.

Enzo Maresca emphasized that the club, coaching staff, and teammates are united in their support for Mudryk. The 23-year-old has been absent from Chelsea's last five matches due to illness but is reportedly showing significant improvement in recent practice sessions, promising a positive trajectory.

