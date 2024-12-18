India Shoots for Global Hoops: InBL Pro League Takes Off

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) of the USA have collaborated to initiate a school league in India, marking a significant step in grassroots basketball development.

BFI President Aadhav Arjuna outlined the ambitious plans to link school-level leagues with professional basketball, projecting substantial results within five years. The Pro International Basketball League (InBL PRO U-25) will debut on January 15, 2025, featuring six franchises.

The initiative, organized by Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd (CPBL) alongside BFI, promises substantial financial investment and aims to enhance coaching standards, involving top foreign coaches and technology-driven training methods to uplift Indian basketball talent.

