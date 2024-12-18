Left Menu

Golfer Marco Penge Suspended by DP World Tour Over Betting Breach

British golfer Marco Penge has been suspended for three months by the DP World Tour for betting on multiple golf events. The suspension comes after a disciplinary panel determined that Penge's actions did not compromise the integrity of the events. His penalties were reduced due to his cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST
Golfer Marco Penge Suspended by DP World Tour Over Betting Breach

British golfer Marco Penge has faced a three-month suspension from the DP World Tour following a disciplinary panel's findings that he placed wagers on various golf events, the tour announced on Wednesday.

Although Penge, ranked 414th globally, did not bet on himself or during tournaments he participated in, the panel ruled that event integrity was not violated. His suspension commenced on December 13, with one month set aside contingent on no further infractions within a year.

The 26-year-old was also fined 2,000 pounds ($2,539). His penalties were lessened due to his immediate admission and cooperation during the investigation. Penge, who tied for 27th in the Australian Open last November, will be eligible to return to the tour on February 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024