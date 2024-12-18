Golfer Marco Penge Suspended by DP World Tour Over Betting Breach

British golfer Marco Penge has faced a three-month suspension from the DP World Tour following a disciplinary panel's findings that he placed wagers on various golf events, the tour announced on Wednesday.

Although Penge, ranked 414th globally, did not bet on himself or during tournaments he participated in, the panel ruled that event integrity was not violated. His suspension commenced on December 13, with one month set aside contingent on no further infractions within a year.

The 26-year-old was also fined 2,000 pounds ($2,539). His penalties were lessened due to his immediate admission and cooperation during the investigation. Penge, who tied for 27th in the Australian Open last November, will be eligible to return to the tour on February 13.

