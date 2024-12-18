Cricket Legend Ashwin Surprises Fans with Retirement Announcement

In a surprising turn of events, former cricketer Syed Kirmani has expressed admiration for Ravichandran Ashwin, hailing him as a 'crisis man' who has repeatedly rescued Team India from the brink of defeat. Ashwin, who announced his retirement alongside India captain Rohit Sharma, has left fans in shock.

The retirement news came after a heartfelt moment captured on camera between Ashwin and Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test match. This emotional exchange hinted at impending major news, and since the announcement, Ashwin has been inundated with praise for his outstanding career.

Speaking to ANI, Kirmani, a key player in India's 1983 World Cup victory, celebrated Ashwin for his 'strong-willed, total grit, never say die' attitude. Ashwin's prowess as an all-rounder has significantly benefited Team India. 'There's a limit to everyone's career, but Ashwin's dedication and skills have been invaluable to Indian cricket,' Kirmani noted.

Making his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, Ashwin quickly established himself in red-ball cricket, amassing an impressive 537 Test wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scoring 3,503 runs. Notably, against Australia, he took 115 wickets in 23 matches.

At 38, Ashwin holds the record for the most wickets in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, capturing 29 dismissals in the 2020-21 series. His name is etched in cricket's annals with achievements difficult to surpass, being the fastest Indian to reach 350 Test wickets and ranking as India's second-highest Test wicket-taker.

(With inputs from agencies.)