Triumphant Triumphs: Nunez, Jesus, and Tonali Shine in League Cup Victories
Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle secured League Cup victories with standout performances from Nunez, Jesus, and Tonali. Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1, Arsenal overcame Crystal Palace 3-2, and Newcastle triumphed 3-1 over Brentford. The wins propelled Liverpool into the semi-finals, while Arsenal and Newcastle celebrated stunning individual performances.
Liverpool's victory over Southampton ensured a spot in the League Cup semi-finals, with goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott securing a 2-1 win at St Mary's Stadium.
Meanwhile, Arsenal triumphed over Crystal Palace 3-2, thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus, guiding the team from an initial setback to a thrilling comeback.
Newcastle also celebrated a 3-1 victory against Brentford, led by Sandro Tonali's exceptional two-goal performance, as the team continued to build confidence.
