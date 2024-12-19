Left Menu

Triumphant Triumphs: Nunez, Jesus, and Tonali Shine in League Cup Victories

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle secured League Cup victories with standout performances from Nunez, Jesus, and Tonali. Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1, Arsenal overcame Crystal Palace 3-2, and Newcastle triumphed 3-1 over Brentford. The wins propelled Liverpool into the semi-finals, while Arsenal and Newcastle celebrated stunning individual performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 04:13 IST
Triumphant Triumphs: Nunez, Jesus, and Tonali Shine in League Cup Victories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liverpool's victory over Southampton ensured a spot in the League Cup semi-finals, with goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott securing a 2-1 win at St Mary's Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arsenal triumphed over Crystal Palace 3-2, thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus, guiding the team from an initial setback to a thrilling comeback.

Newcastle also celebrated a 3-1 victory against Brentford, led by Sandro Tonali's exceptional two-goal performance, as the team continued to build confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024