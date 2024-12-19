Triumphant Triumphs: Nunez, Jesus, and Tonali Shine in League Cup Victories

Liverpool's victory over Southampton ensured a spot in the League Cup semi-finals, with goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott securing a 2-1 win at St Mary's Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arsenal triumphed over Crystal Palace 3-2, thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus, guiding the team from an initial setback to a thrilling comeback.

Newcastle also celebrated a 3-1 victory against Brentford, led by Sandro Tonali's exceptional two-goal performance, as the team continued to build confidence.

