The Friedkin Group's Everton Takeover: A New Era Begins
The Friedkin Group, which already owns AS Roma, has acquired a 94.1% stake in Everton from Blue Heaven Holdings. The deal was completed in September, marking a new chapter for the Premier League club. Marc Watts expressed pride in leading Everton into an exciting future on and off the field.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:52 IST
The Friedkin Group has successfully taken control of Everton, acquiring a 94.1% stake previously held by Farhad Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings. This takeover was confirmed by the Premier League club on Thursday.
This acquisition follows an agreement on sale terms reached in September. The Friedkin Group, already the owner of Serie A team AS Roma, is expanding its influence in the football world.
Marc Watts, the incoming Executive Chairman of Everton, expressed his enthusiasm on the club's website, highlighting the group’s dedication to leading the club into an exciting new phase both on and off the pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement