The Friedkin Group's Everton Takeover: A New Era Begins

The Friedkin Group has successfully taken control of Everton, acquiring a 94.1% stake previously held by Farhad Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings. This takeover was confirmed by the Premier League club on Thursday.

This acquisition follows an agreement on sale terms reached in September. The Friedkin Group, already the owner of Serie A team AS Roma, is expanding its influence in the football world.

Marc Watts, the incoming Executive Chairman of Everton, expressed his enthusiasm on the club's website, highlighting the group’s dedication to leading the club into an exciting new phase both on and off the pitch.

