ICC Resolves India-Pakistan Cricket Deadlock

The deadlock over the venue for the Champions Trophy has been resolved by the International Cricket Council (ICC), announcing Thursday that India will compete at neutral venues due to hostilities with Pakistan.

The ICC confirmed that all India-Pakistan matches in global tournaments from 2024-2027 will take place at sites proposed by the tournament host. This decision impacts the Champions Trophy 2025, the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2024, and the T20 World Cup in 2026.

India has avoided playing in Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, citing security issues. The ICC assures a soon-to-be-announced schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)