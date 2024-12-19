Alex Greenwood's Road to Recovery After Knee Surgery
Manchester City's captain, Alex Greenwood, has undergone surgery following a ligament injury sustained during a Women's Champions League match. She is dedicated to recovering swiftly with the help of the club's medical team and hopes to return to play soon, despite her unexpected setback.
Manchester City captain, Alex Greenwood, has successfully undergone surgery after sustaining a medial collateral ligament injury during last week's 2-0 victory over St Polten in the Women's Champions League, according to the club's announcement on Thursday.
The England defender, aged 31, is committed to a robust recovery plan in coordination with the club's medical staff. This setback comes as an unexpected end to her 2024 plans, but Greenwood has expressed her determination to rejoin the team and return to play as swiftly as possible.
Sharing her sentiments on Instagram, Greenwood remarked, "Not the ending to 2024 that I had planned. See you all soon." Her resilience and dedication continue to inspire her fans and teammates alike.
