Ajeetesh Sandhu Battles for Top Spot at Asian Tour Qualifying School

Ajeetesh Sandhu remains in the top-5 after a challenging third round at the Asian Tour Qualifying School, despite a late double bogey. He is 12-under overall. Kyungnam Kang leads at 16-under, while Sandhu is closely followed by competitors vying for the top-35 finish to earn Tour cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:03 IST
Ajeetesh Sandhu exhibited resilience as he maintained his position within the top-five in challenging conditions during the third round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School. Despite a late setback with a double bogey, Sandhu completed the round at 12-under par, building on his impressive earlier rounds of 63 and 70.

The event, held at Hua Hin's Lake View Resort and Golf Club, sees Sandhu in tight competition with South Korea's Kyungnam Kang, who surged ahead with a 40-foot birdie putt, ending the day with a six-under 65, taking the lead at 16-under.

While Kang holds a comfortable lead, the field remains competitive. Sandhu and other contenders, including Australia's Jack Thompson, are focused on securing spots among the top 35, which will be determined after the final cut following the weekend's play.

