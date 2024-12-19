Left Menu

Cricket's Neutral Grounds: India vs Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions

The ICC has decided that matches between India and Pakistan at upcoming ICC events hosted by either nation will take place at neutral venues. This applies to the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in India, among others, due to political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:33 IST
Cricket's Neutral Grounds: India vs Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that matches between politically estranged rivals India and Pakistan, during ICC events hosted by either nation, will be held at neutral venues. This resolution, announced on Thursday, ends the uncertainty surrounding next year's Champions Trophy arrangements.

The decision affects two major ICC events set for next year: the men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the women's ODI World Cup in India. Furthermore, the rule will apply to the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India alongside Sri Lanka, and the 2028 women's T20 World Cup in Pakistan.

This arrangement emerges as both nations have refrained from bilateral tours post-2008 due to strained relations, playing each other only in multi-team events. Despite resistance, the Pakistan Cricket Board accepted the 'hybrid model' after securing a similar arrangement for events in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024