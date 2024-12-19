Cricket's Neutral Grounds: India vs Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that matches between politically estranged rivals India and Pakistan, during ICC events hosted by either nation, will be held at neutral venues. This resolution, announced on Thursday, ends the uncertainty surrounding next year's Champions Trophy arrangements.

The decision affects two major ICC events set for next year: the men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the women's ODI World Cup in India. Furthermore, the rule will apply to the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India alongside Sri Lanka, and the 2028 women's T20 World Cup in Pakistan.

This arrangement emerges as both nations have refrained from bilateral tours post-2008 due to strained relations, playing each other only in multi-team events. Despite resistance, the Pakistan Cricket Board accepted the 'hybrid model' after securing a similar arrangement for events in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)