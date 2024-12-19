Thrilling Decider: India vs West Indies T20I Showdown

In a highly anticipated series-decider, West Indies skipper Hayle Matthews opted to field against India during the third and final T20I match held on Thursday.

Indian stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana chose to retain an unchanged playing XI. In contrast, the visitors introduced Aaliyah Alleyene, replacing Ashmini Munisar.

With the series finely poised at 1-1, following the West Indies' dominant nine-wicket victory in the second T20I, this match promises to be a thrilling conclusion.

