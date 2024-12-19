Left Menu

Thrilling Decider: India vs West Indies T20I Showdown

In an exciting T20I series decider, West Indies captain Hayle Matthews chose to field against India. India retained their XI, while the West Indies made a change, bringing in Aaliyah Alleyne. The series is currently tied 1-1 after the West Indies won the second match by nine wickets.

In a highly anticipated series-decider, West Indies skipper Hayle Matthews opted to field against India during the third and final T20I match held on Thursday.

Indian stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana chose to retain an unchanged playing XI. In contrast, the visitors introduced Aaliyah Alleyene, replacing Ashmini Munisar.

With the series finely poised at 1-1, following the West Indies' dominant nine-wicket victory in the second T20I, this match promises to be a thrilling conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

