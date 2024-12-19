Argentina Tops FIFA Rankings Again in 2024

In the final FIFA men's world rankings of 2024, reigning world champions Argentina have maintained their top position for the second year running. This achievement underscores their consistent performance as the best in international soccer.

France holds tightly to the second position, with Spain, the recent Euro 2024 winners, following closely in third. The top 10 rankings saw no changes, reinforcing the dominance of these powerhouse teams.

Standing out this year is Angola, who made a significant leap of 32 places to reach the 85th rank, marking a remarkable improvement within the global football landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)