Argentina Tops FIFA Rankings Again in 2024

Argentina retains the top position in FIFA's 2024 men's world ranking, marking a consecutive second year at the helm. They are followed by France and Euro 2024 winners Spain. Notably, Angola has made significant strides, soaring 32 ranks to secure the 85th spot.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:25 IST
In the final FIFA men's world rankings of 2024, reigning world champions Argentina have maintained their top position for the second year running. This achievement underscores their consistent performance as the best in international soccer.

France holds tightly to the second position, with Spain, the recent Euro 2024 winners, following closely in third. The top 10 rankings saw no changes, reinforcing the dominance of these powerhouse teams.

Standing out this year is Angola, who made a significant leap of 32 places to reach the 85th rank, marking a remarkable improvement within the global football landscape.

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

