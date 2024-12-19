Left Menu

Kerala Dominates Santosh Trophy Group B with Perfect Record

Kerala secured a 2-0 win over Odisha, maintaining their unbeaten run in Group B of the Santosh Trophy. Meghalaya achieved their first victory by defeating Delhi 2-0, with Donlad Diengdoh scoring twice. Kerala leads with nine points, while Odisha slipped to fourth place after the defeat.

Kerala continued to dominate the Santosh Trophy with a decisive 2-0 victory over Odisha in Group B, securing nine points from three matches. Their consistent performance has left them at the top of the Group B table.

Meghalaya clinched their first win in the final round by overcoming Delhi 2-0. This triumph took them up to third place with four points. The standout performance came from Donlad Diengdoh, who netted twice in the second half.

Odisha's defeat dropped them to fourth place in the group, marking their struggle with just one win in three games. Meanwhile, Delhi remains second, despite their first loss, with a total of six points.

