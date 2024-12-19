Left Menu

Nick Dunlap: A Historic Season in Golf

Nick Dunlap made history by becoming the first to win as both an amateur and professional in one season, earning him the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for 2024. His notable victories include The American Express and the Barracuda Championship, propelling him into the top 50 in the FedExCup standings.

Nick Dunlap has earned the prestigious title of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season, the U.S. circuit announced on Thursday. The 20-year-old made a historic mark by being the first to win both as an amateur and a professional in the same season.

Dunlap achieved a remarkable feat this January by winning The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Shortly after, he transitioned to professional status and clinched the Barracuda Championship in July, making it a breakthrough season.

His impressive performances saw him qualifying for the FedExCup playoffs, where he transitioned to the second stage of the three-event series. Dunlap concluded the season 49th in the FedExCup standings, thereby securing a spot in the PGA Tour's Signature Events for 2025. Commissioner Jay Monahan praised his accomplishments as 'truly impressive.'

