Nick Dunlap: A Historic Season in Golf

Nick Dunlap has earned the prestigious title of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season, the U.S. circuit announced on Thursday. The 20-year-old made a historic mark by being the first to win both as an amateur and a professional in the same season.

Dunlap achieved a remarkable feat this January by winning The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Shortly after, he transitioned to professional status and clinched the Barracuda Championship in July, making it a breakthrough season.

His impressive performances saw him qualifying for the FedExCup playoffs, where he transitioned to the second stage of the three-event series. Dunlap concluded the season 49th in the FedExCup standings, thereby securing a spot in the PGA Tour's Signature Events for 2025. Commissioner Jay Monahan praised his accomplishments as 'truly impressive.'

