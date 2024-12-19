West Indies vs. India: Thrilling Cricket Showdown

The West Indies women's cricket team put up a spirited performance, scoring 157 for nine in their 20-over clash against India. Hayley Matthews and Chinelle Henry were the standout batsmen, scoring 22 and 43 runs respectively.

Radha Yadav was instrumental in India's bowling success, securing four critical wickets, which proved crucial in controlling the pace of the West Indies batting innings. Other Indian bowlers like Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma also claimed vital dismissals.

The match highlighted the competitive spirit of both teams, emphasizing the skill and strategy involved in international women's cricket, with moments of brilliance from both the batsmen and bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)