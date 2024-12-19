Valtteri Bottas Returns to Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, a seasoned Formula 1 driver, is set to rejoin Mercedes as a reserve driver for the upcoming season, the team announced on Thursday.

Bottas, who won 10 races in his five-season stint as Lewis Hamilton's teammate from 2017 to 2021, struggled with Sauber this season, failing to score a single point. The team has replaced Bottas and Zhou Guanyu with Nico Hulkenberg and newcomer Gabriel Bortoleto, ahead of transitioning to the Audi works team in 2026.

This return to Mercedes became feasible after Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, vacated the reserve driver spot after two years. At 35, Bottas expressed happiness at rejoining, stating, "Returning home to the Mercedes family is what's next, and I couldn't be more pleased." He emphasized his determination to continue contributing to Formula 1 despite recent challenges.

