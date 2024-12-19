Left Menu

Heavyweights Unchained: Fury Poised For Vengeance in Usyk Rematch

Tyson Fury readies for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, aiming for retribution after losing his titles in May. Both fighters maintained a serious tone during the press conference. Fury is determined, while Usyk remains focused. Promoter Bob Arum expressed confidence in Fury's victory potential.

Updated: 19-12-2024 23:36 IST
Tyson Fury is gearing up for a critical rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, set to take place in Riyadh on Saturday. The bout follows Fury's split-decision loss to Usyk in May, which saw Usyk emerge as a four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion. Ahead of this fight, both boxers appeared unusually subdued during a press conference held on Thursday. Their opening statements were curt, and an intense 11-minute faceoff followed, eventually requiring intervention by their entourages.

Unlike his typical persona, Fury refrained from his usual trash talk, expressing a focus on delivering 'a whole lot of pain.' Fury's recent silence, marked by not throwing punches during Wednesday's public workout and reportedly sidelining his father from his corner, adds intrigue to the match. In contrast, Usyk maintained a business-like demeanor, promising a thrilling performance under the lights on Saturday.

Promoter Bob Arum voiced his belief in Fury's ability to reclaim his titles, citing Fury's decisive victory over Deontay Wilder in their second encounter as evidence of his prowess. The undercard for the Usyk-Fury rematch will feature burgeoning talent Moses Itauma and Australia's Demsey McKean, adding even more excitement to the event.

