Reviving India’s Hockey Scene: Amit Rohidas Hails HIL's Return

Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas voiced enthusiastic support for the return of the Hockey India League (HIL), describing it as a pivotal avenue for emerging players to gain crucial exposure against seasoned international and national stars. Acquired by Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 48 lakh, Rohidas emphasized the league's ability to bolster player confidence.

Recalling his own journey, Rohidas credited HIL for his return to Team India in 2017 following a team omission in 2014. Rohidas, an integral part of Kalinga Lancers' 2017 title-winning squad, underscored the league's role in providing opportunities for players from diverse regions, enabling national camp selection.

Rohidas remarked that interaction with senior talent and international stars through HIL is set to elevate the confidence of domestic players, many of whom hail from underprivileged backgrounds. The league, he noted, offers not only competitive exposure but also a vital financial lifeline, driving player development further.

Rohidas noted the importance of strategic knowledge gained through HIL, projecting it as a stepping stone toward winning the Hockey LA28 Olympics gold. He hailed the eight men's and four women's teams participating in this year's league, which kicks off on December 28, 2024, in Rourkela.

Reflecting on India's bronze medal win in the Paris Olympics and the Asian Champions Trophy victory, Rohidas expressed contentment with the team's consistent performance and their goal to continue securing podium finishes in future tournaments.

