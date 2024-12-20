Left Menu

Rising Star Massimo De Lutiis Joins Australia's Super Rugby Squad

Massimo De Lutiis, an uncapped player, joins Australia’s 40-man squad for a Super Rugby training camp in January. Coach Joe Schmidt sees it as an opportunity to assess players for the 2025 season, including the British and Irish Lions tour. The Super Rugby Pacific season starts on February 14.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Massimo De Lutiis, a powerful uncapped prop, has been named in Australia's 40-man squad for a training camp ahead of the Super Rugby season. The Queensland Reds' 21-year-old tighthead has been recovering from injury but now has an opportunity to impress coach Joe Schmidt in a Sydney camp starting January 8.

Coach Schmidt views the camp as a critical moment to look back at the 2024 season and cast a forward look at 2025's activities. The centerpiece of the coming year's programme is the much-anticipated visit from the British and Irish Lions in July. Schmidt emphasized there's still a chance for other players to earn a spot for the series.

The coach expressed enthusiasm for seeing other players return from injury, alongside standout performers from the Australia XV team. With the Super Rugby Pacific season kicking off on February 14, the camp serves as a key preparation phase for assembling a dynamic squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

