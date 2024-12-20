Pakistan Hockey Federation Awaits Government Nod for Junior World Cup in India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been instructed to seek government clearance before confirming its participation in the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup in India, set for the end of next year. PHF Secretary-General Rana Mujahid stressed that a No Objection Certificate from the federal government is imperative for the national squad's travel to the event, scheduled for December 2025.

Mujahid noted, 'In recent years, we have typically been permitted by our government to participate in major events in India despite the tense relations between the two countries. However, we are now required to secure clearance before finalizing our team and confirming our participation for the tournament this time.'

The Pakistan junior team previously missed the junior World Cup in December 2016 due to visa issues arising from the late application submission. Having finished as runners-up in the Asia Cup in Oman, Pakistan has qualified for the upcoming event. Meanwhile, the PHF is addressing financial challenges, and the national senior hockey championship is scheduled to take place from December 27 to January 8 in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)