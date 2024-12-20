Left Menu

Pakistan Hockey Federation Awaits Government Nod for Junior World Cup in India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation is required to obtain government clearance before confirming participation in the FIH Junior World Cup in India next year. PHF Secretary-General Rana Mujahid emphasized the need for a No Objection Certificate for the team to compete in the event, amid historical diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:38 IST
Pakistan Hockey Federation Awaits Government Nod for Junior World Cup in India
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been instructed to seek government clearance before confirming its participation in the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup in India, set for the end of next year. PHF Secretary-General Rana Mujahid stressed that a No Objection Certificate from the federal government is imperative for the national squad's travel to the event, scheduled for December 2025.

Mujahid noted, 'In recent years, we have typically been permitted by our government to participate in major events in India despite the tense relations between the two countries. However, we are now required to secure clearance before finalizing our team and confirming our participation for the tournament this time.'

The Pakistan junior team previously missed the junior World Cup in December 2016 due to visa issues arising from the late application submission. Having finished as runners-up in the Asia Cup in Oman, Pakistan has qualified for the upcoming event. Meanwhile, the PHF is addressing financial challenges, and the national senior hockey championship is scheduled to take place from December 27 to January 8 in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024