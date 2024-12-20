Kabaddi Revolution: Historic Merger Forms Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League

The kabaddi world saw a pivotal development as the Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) announced its merger with the Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL). This strategic partnership has given rise to the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), marking a historic shift for the sport by welcoming both men and women under a unified league for the first time. The merger symbolizes a stride forward for Kabaddi, marrying GPKL's focus on women's empowerment and IPKL's broader vision to forge a globally relevant league.

On Thursday, Kanthi D Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), stated, 'This strategic move fortifies our league by including both genders under a shared vision.' She added that the merger advances their larger aims and sends a potent message of women's empowerment through inclusive play. 'It's an exhilarating concept, and we anticipate its execution eagerly,' she concluded.

Sohan Tusir, Director of the IPKL, noted the appeal for franchisees to own both men's and women's teams has garnered considerable interest, with celebrities potentially joining the league. HIPSA's previous initiatives emphasize its dedication to Kabaddi's global expansion, including a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Haryana State Government in 2023 to support women's kabaddi worldwide.

HIPSA's ambitious plans, such as their decade-long MOU with the World Kabaddi Body to extend the sport across continents, align with the broader objective of including kabaddi in the Olympics. This involves criteria like active participation from at least 75 countries for men and 45 for women across four continents. Actor Karthik Dammu, AVP for GPKL, hinted at a surprise regarding the GI-PKL Championship, where either a men's or women's team can emerge as the champion, regardless of individual team victories.

GI-PKL will debut with 12 teams, equally divided between men's and women's teams, culminating in 66 matches for its inaugural season over a month. Despite challenges within the Indian Kabaddi administration, including suspension by international affiliates, new sports governance legislation offers hope to streamline administrative processes, potentially aligning with the International Olympic Committee's standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)