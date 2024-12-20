Left Menu

Countdown to Champions; National One Day Championship's Vital Role

The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy will play a crucial role in India's preparation for the Champions Trophy. Focus will be on key pacers, a wrist-spinner, and a backup wicketkeeper. Players like Hardik Pandya and potential bowling pack members aim to secure their spots in the national team.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:16 IST
  Country:
  • India

With the Champions Trophy less than eight weeks away, India's cricket landscape is gearing up for the National One Day Championship for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, commencing Saturday. This event is pivotal for selectors seeking a reliable wrist-spinner, a secondary wicketkeeper, and testing the form of key pacers.

While India's 50-over team battles for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Vijay Hazare Trophy provides a platform for players like Baroda's Hardik Pandya to gain vital match experience. Bowlers such as Punjab's Arshdeep Singh, Madhya Pradesh's Avesh Khan, and others are eager to join the bowling cohort led by Jasprit Bumrah.

The search for a wrist-spinner could intensify during the tournament, with Kuldeep Yadav's injury creating an opportunity for players such as Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy. As additional squad spots across formats become competitive, emerging talents will be closely scrutinized by selectors throughout the championship.

