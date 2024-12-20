Isack Hadjar Joins Red Bull Racing: A New Formula One Star Emerges

French-Algerian driver Isack Hadjar is set to make his debut with the Red Bull-owned RB team in the upcoming Formula One season, joining Yuki Tsunoda on the track. This announcement was made by the team on Friday, marking a significant step in Hadjar's racing career.

Having recently clinched the runner-up position in Formula Two, Hadjar assumes the spot of Liam Lawson. Lawson was confirmed as Max Verstappen's teammate at the primary Red Bull team this Thursday. Hadjar expressed his longstanding ambition to compete in Formula One, highlighting the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

At just 22, Hadjar enters the arena as the third French driver next season, accompanied by Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Esteban Ocon from Haas. His entry follows the unexpected exit of Sergio Perez after a drop in performance, despite having a contract for the next season.

