Ashwin's Emotional Farewell & Tribute to Kohli

R Ashwin announced his international retirement, leading to emotional exchanges with Virat Kohli. Kohli expressed gratitude for Ashwin's impact on their 14-year partnership. Ashwin promised to walk with Kohli at MCG, referencing their thrilling 2022 World Cup win over Pakistan. The announcement stirred nostalgia and speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:13 IST
R Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

R Ashwin's unexpected international retirement announcement has sent ripples through the cricket world. The acclaimed spinner, known for his storied career, chose to express gratitude to Virat Kohli, his teammate of 14 years, with an emotional promise to walk out with him at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Kohli fondly reminisced about their shared memories and cricketing journey upon hearing Ashwin's decision. He revealed his emotional response to the announcement, recalling their significant contributions to India's cricketing triumphs, including their partnership in the memorable 2022 T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan.

Ashwin's career boasts impressive stats, with 106 Test matches and 537 wickets to his name. As he returns to Chennai after announcing his retirement, he carries with him the admiration and respect of the cricketing community as well as a heartfelt connection with Kohli, evident in their recent warm exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

