Indian Women's Football Team Set for Friendly Duels with Maldives

The Indian women's football team is gearing up for exciting challenges against Maldives in two FIFA international friendlies scheduled for December 30 and January 2 in Bengaluru. This announcement came from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

The imminent matches will take place at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, offering fans a thrilling display of the Blue Tigresses as they face their 163rd ranked opponents. India holds a 69th position in the latest FIFA rankings released on December 13.

The Blue Tigresses are eager to return to international play after their last appearance in the SAFF Women's Championships, where they faced a semifinal defeat against Nepal in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)