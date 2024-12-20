Left Menu

Indian Women's Football Team Set for Friendly Duels with Maldives

The Indian women's football team will compete against Maldives in two international friendlies on December 30 and January 2 in Bengaluru. The matches, organized by the All India Football Federation, will be held at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. India ranks 69th globally, while Maldives is 163rd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:27 IST
Indian Women's Football Team Set for Friendly Duels with Maldives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's football team is gearing up for exciting challenges against Maldives in two FIFA international friendlies scheduled for December 30 and January 2 in Bengaluru. This announcement came from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

The imminent matches will take place at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, offering fans a thrilling display of the Blue Tigresses as they face their 163rd ranked opponents. India holds a 69th position in the latest FIFA rankings released on December 13.

The Blue Tigresses are eager to return to international play after their last appearance in the SAFF Women's Championships, where they faced a semifinal defeat against Nepal in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024