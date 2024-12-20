Ravi Shastri Shines Spotlight on India's Resilience Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has countered criticisms of India's performance in the third Test against Australia at Brisbane, lauding the team's resilience in avoiding a follow-on as a moment worthy of celebration. Shastri asserts that the feat will bolster the visitors as they prepare for the decisive Boxing Day Test starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Despite a precarious situation after conceding centuries to Steve Smith and Travis Head, India's lower order, led by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja with fighting fifties, along with a crucial 47-run last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah, helped the team to 260/10, thus avoiding a follow-on. The match ended in a draw after rain disrupted play, with Shastri acknowledging the psychological boost for India heading into the next match.

Shastri drew parallels with past performances, recalling the historic partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami against England in 2021, emphasizing the impact of resilient tail-enders. As India sits level at 1-1 in the series, Shastri believes their fighting spirit and growing confidence, led by Bumrah, could prove decisive against Australia in the upcoming Test series.

