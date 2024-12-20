Saarthak Chhibber Leads with Stellar Round at PGTI Tour Championship

Saarthak Chhibber from Delhi claimed a two-shot lead at 13-under 129 after delivering a stunning seven-under 64 in the second round of the Tour Championship 2024. This season-ending event of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is being held at Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses in Jamshedpur.

Hot on his heels are Noida's Amardeep Malik, who also carded a 64, and Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja, who scored 66. Both are tied for second at 11-under 131. As a two-time Tour Championship winner, Udayan Mane from Pune follows closely in fourth place with a 65, whereas current PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat is in ninth place at seven-under 135.

The defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar, along with Rahil Gangjee and SSP Chawrasia, all returned tied for 21st place. The golfers play alternating courses each day, with leading groups scheduled to start at Golmuri. Chhibber's flawless performance, marked by precise ball-striking and critical putts, sets him up for a promising leap toward his maiden title.

(With inputs from agencies.)