U Mumba Edges Closer to Playoffs with Victory Over Patna Pirates

U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar commended Rohit for his exceptional performance, asserting that he has consistently demonstrated his capability whenever opportunities have arisen. The team solidified their path towards the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs following an impressive 43-37 victory against Patna Pirates at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Thursday.

This victory propels U Mumba closer to playoff qualification, with only two matches remaining in the season. The triumph against Patna Pirates, a formidable opponent, was particularly gratifying for the squad.

Coach Anil Chaprana expressed his contentment with the team's display, stating it will elevate their confidence in future encounters. "This performance will significantly boost the team's morale. The assurance gained from this match will be instrumental in our forthcoming games," Chaprana noted from a PKL press release.

Rohit emerged as a key player for U Mumba, validating his presence in the starting lineup with a stellar performance. Skipper Sunil Kumar appreciated Rohit's steadiness, emphasizing his pivotal role throughout the season. "Rohit is a fantastic substitute. Despite initially going unsold in Season 11, he has proven himself invaluable when given a chance," Kumar stated.

The win was attributed to intricate planning and execution, with team solidarity being a vital component. "The team approached the match with a strategy, which Ajit executed flawlessly. I've consistently believed in our defense's capability; today they validated it," Chaprana added.

As they prepare for a critical match against Haryana, U Mumba remains cautiously optimistic. While the playoffs are within close reach, the team management stresses the importance of maintaining focus. "All twelve teams are competing for the trophy. We'll continue to give more than 100 percent effort, strategize effectively, and train rigorously," Kumar affirmed, balancing expectations with acknowledgment of their favorable standing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)