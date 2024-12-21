Left Menu

Jadeja Urges Top Order to Shine in Crucial Test Against Australia

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja stressed the need for the team's top-order batsmen to step up their performance in the upcoming fourth test against Australia. Despite a lackluster start, India managed a draw in the rain-affected third test. Jadeja hopes improved top-order play will ease pressure and help secure the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:19 IST
Jadeja Urges Top Order to Shine in Crucial Test Against Australia
Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has emphasized the critical importance of a robust batting performance from the team's top order for the upcoming fourth test against Australia in Melbourne. The Indian side managed to maintain a 1-1 draw in the five-match series after a rain-affected stalemate in the third test at Brisbane, despite troubles in the upper batting lineup.

Jadeja, who contributed significantly by scoring 77 runs lower in the batting order during the first innings, stated that the frontline batsmen need to deliver, especially outside India. He mentioned the increased pressure on the middle and lower order if the top order fails to perform, underlining the importance of collective contributions.

Despite missing spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired after the last game, Jadeja remains optimistic about the potential of emerging talent in the squad. With two matches remaining in Melbourne and Sydney, Jadeja views this as an opportunity to retain the series and anticipates a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024