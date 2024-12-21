Jadeja Urges Top Order to Shine in Crucial Test Against Australia

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has emphasized the critical importance of a robust batting performance from the team's top order for the upcoming fourth test against Australia in Melbourne. The Indian side managed to maintain a 1-1 draw in the five-match series after a rain-affected stalemate in the third test at Brisbane, despite troubles in the upper batting lineup.

Jadeja, who contributed significantly by scoring 77 runs lower in the batting order during the first innings, stated that the frontline batsmen need to deliver, especially outside India. He mentioned the increased pressure on the middle and lower order if the top order fails to perform, underlining the importance of collective contributions.

Despite missing spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired after the last game, Jadeja remains optimistic about the potential of emerging talent in the squad. With two matches remaining in Melbourne and Sydney, Jadeja views this as an opportunity to retain the series and anticipates a thrilling contest.

