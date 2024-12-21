Anmolpreet Singh's Record-Breaking Blitz

Anmolpreet Singh shattered records on Saturday by scoring the fastest List A century by an Indian, with a lightning 35-ball hundred. This remarkable feat helped Punjab cruise to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy's Group C match.

Despite going unsold in the recent IPL auction, Singh's performance broke the longstanding record held by former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had achieved a 100 in 40 balls. Singh's innings ranks third fastest in history, trailing only Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball and AB de Villiers' 31-ball hundreds.

Anmolpreet's explosive 115 runs off 45 balls, including 12 fours and 9 sixes, powered Punjab to their target of 165 in merely 12.5 overs. Complementing his effort, Prabhsimran Singh contributed an unbeaten 35, strengthening their 153-run partnership for the second wicket.

