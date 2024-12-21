KL Rahul Eyes Historic Boxing Day Hattrick: India's Key to Border-Gavaskar Series Lead

As the Indian cricket team prepares for the pivotal third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, all attention is focused on the in-form opener KL Rahul. The series, level at 1-1, sees Rahul in exceptional shape, crucial for Indian batsmen battling testing conditions.

Set to kick off on December 26, this Boxing Day Test presents Rahul with the chance to achieve a rare feat—a hat-trick of centuries. With previous centuries against South Africa in Boxing Day Tests, Rahul excels on big stages despite mixed performances.

This series, Rahul's impressive record of 235 runs and consistent form is a crucial factor. As India strives for series superiority, their hopes rest on Rahul's ability to replicate his success against an experienced Australian squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)