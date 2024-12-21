Left Menu

Young Riders Saddle Up for Prestigious Junior National Equestrian Championship

The Junior National Equestrian Championship will see young riders compete at the Army Polo & Riding Centre in Delhi. Divided into Children-I and Young Rider categories, the event hosts 507 entries across dressage, show jumping, and tent pegging. This platform celebrates the dedication of young equestrians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:19 IST
The nation's young equestrians are preparing to showcase their skills and compete for top honors at the Junior National Equestrian Championship, held at the Army Polo & Riding Centre (APRC) in Delhi Cantt. The event begins this Sunday, and promises to bring thrilling performances by emerging talent.

The championship, set to unfold in two distinct categories, Children-I and Young Rider, will run from December 22–24 and December 26–29. An impressive total of 507 entries have been secured for this prestigious event, with 470 individual competitors and 37 teams ready to compete across dressage, show jumping, and tent pegging disciplines.

Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of the Equestrian Federation of India, expresses pride in the number of young participants, emphasizing the hard work and dedication they reflect. The event provides a valuable platform for athletes to set new benchmarks and demonstrate their prowess in equestrian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

