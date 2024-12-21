Young Riders Saddle Up for Prestigious Junior National Equestrian Championship

The nation's young equestrians are preparing to showcase their skills and compete for top honors at the Junior National Equestrian Championship, held at the Army Polo & Riding Centre (APRC) in Delhi Cantt. The event begins this Sunday, and promises to bring thrilling performances by emerging talent.

The championship, set to unfold in two distinct categories, Children-I and Young Rider, will run from December 22–24 and December 26–29. An impressive total of 507 entries have been secured for this prestigious event, with 470 individual competitors and 37 teams ready to compete across dressage, show jumping, and tent pegging disciplines.

Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of the Equestrian Federation of India, expresses pride in the number of young participants, emphasizing the hard work and dedication they reflect. The event provides a valuable platform for athletes to set new benchmarks and demonstrate their prowess in equestrian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)