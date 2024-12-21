Sports Highlights: Injuries, Wins, and Transfers!

In a round-up of today's sports news, Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller is on injured reserve due to illness, prompting a recall of Henrik Rybinski from the AHL. The move is retroactive to December 17, following Eller's acquisition from Pittsburgh Penguins in November.

In the NBA, Donovan Mitchell's impressive 27-point game led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a commanding 124-101 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their Cup-championship high. Alabama's women's team dealt a significant blow to No. 15 Michigan State, securing an 82-67 victory in the West Palm Beach Classic.

Sports trades and changes make headlines as Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is ruled out due to a groin injury, Lindsey Vonn returns to skiing competition, and Michael Vick takes the helm as head coach at Norfolk State University. Meanwhile, the Yankees trade Jose Trevino to Reds for Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson in MLB developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)