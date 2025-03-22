Royal Boost: Mark Canha Joins Kansas City, George Foreman Passes Away, and NBA Drama Unfolds

The Kansas City Royals have bolstered their team by acquiring outfielder and first baseman Mark Canha from the Milwaukee Brewers. Canha's performance with the Brewers has been less than stellar, showcasing only two hits in recent Cactus League play.

In a somber note, the sports world mourns the loss of heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman. Foreman, who gained fame not only as a champion boxer but also as an entrepreneur, died at 76. Known for his late-career resurgence and his popular line of grills, Foreman's legacy in sports and business will be remembered.

The NBA saw significant action with the Houston Rockets defeating Miami Heat for their ninth consecutive victory, largely due to Fred VanVleet's stellar performance. Meanwhile, a heated altercation during a game led to fines for players from the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, Damon Evans takes on the role of athletic director at SMU, and Virginia names Ryan Odom as their new head coach.

