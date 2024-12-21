Afghanistan Secures Series Win Over Zimbabwe with Commanding Performance

In a dominating display of cricket, Afghanistan secured a 2-0 series victory against Zimbabwe with an emphatic eight-wicket win in the third One Day International (ODI) at Harare Sports Club.

Following the match, Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed his satisfaction with his team's comprehensive performance across all departments. Shahidi lauded AM Ghazanfar for his remarkable five-wicket haul, which was pivotal in restricting Zimbabwe to just 127 runs.

Batting heroics came from Sediqullah Atal, who scored a brisk half-century, helping Afghanistan achieve their target with ease. The skipper also commended the promising blend of young talent and experienced players ahead of their campaign in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

