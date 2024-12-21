Left Menu

Afghanistan Secures Series Win Over Zimbabwe with Commanding Performance

Afghanistan's cricket team clinched a decisive 2-0 series victory over Zimbabwe with an eight-wicket win in Harare. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi praised the team for excelling in all departments, highlighting key performances from AM Ghazanfar and Sediqullah Atal. The victory boosts Afghanistan ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:26 IST
Team Afghanistan (Picture: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a dominating display of cricket, Afghanistan secured a 2-0 series victory against Zimbabwe with an emphatic eight-wicket win in the third One Day International (ODI) at Harare Sports Club.

Following the match, Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed his satisfaction with his team's comprehensive performance across all departments. Shahidi lauded AM Ghazanfar for his remarkable five-wicket haul, which was pivotal in restricting Zimbabwe to just 127 runs.

Batting heroics came from Sediqullah Atal, who scored a brisk half-century, helping Afghanistan achieve their target with ease. The skipper also commended the promising blend of young talent and experienced players ahead of their campaign in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

