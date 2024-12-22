Tyson Fury Claims Controversial Loss to Oleksandr Usyk

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has voiced his disagreement following his unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine, which took place at the Kingdom Arena. Despite a rematch where Fury showcased an improved performance, the judges awarded the victory to Usyk, marking Fury's second professional career defeat.

In a statement made at a press conference, Fury maintained his belief that he had secured victory in both their bouts. His record now reflects two losses after initial confidence going into the fight. Fury stated, 'I'll always believe until a day I die, I won that fight.'

While Fury focused on his aggressive tactics, Usyk's ability to dominate despite physical disadvantages was evident. Accepting his fate, Fury emphasized his extensive involvement in the sport and expressed feelings of being wronged by the decision. The fighter plans to take a break and spend time with his family over Christmas.

