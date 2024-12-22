Left Menu

Dubai Chosen as Neutral Ground for India-Pakistan Cricket Matches

Dubai will host India's matches during the Champions Trophy as a neutral venue, with a semi-final and final possible if India progresses. The arrangement comes after discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board and UAE officials, allowing for reciprocal hosting rights with India due to security concerns.

Dubai has been confirmed as the neutral venue for India's matches during the Champions Trophy, with possible semi-final and final games should India reach the knockout stages. The decision followed a meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and UAE counterpart Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak.

Arranged during Sheikh Nahyan's visit to Sindh's Ghotki region, the agreement ensures logistical and administrative measures are set for the event led by Pakistan. The ICC resolved issues by announcing India's neutral venue matches, balancing it with Pakistan's reciprocal hosting rights in India until 2027.

If India fails to qualify for the final, Lahore will host the concluding match. The hybrid model covers significant upcoming tournaments, ensuring reciprocal arrangements due to India's concerns about traveling to Pakistan amidst ongoing tensions and historical events.

