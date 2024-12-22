Strike Force: Unearthing Talent in Pakistan's T20 Cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Abdul Razzaq to lead a nationwide scouting program called 'Strike Force.' The initiative aims to discover new talent for the national T20 squad by exploring untapped regions of Pakistan. Razzaq will initially identify 50 promising players in this effort.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a new initiative called 'Strike Force' to identify emerging talent for the national T20 team. Former Test all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has been appointed to spearhead this nationwide scouting program.
According to PCB officials, Razzaq's mission is to discover and shortlist 50 promising players from across the country, providing opportunities for local talent to shine on the international stage. Given Pakistan's current eighth position in the ICC T20 rankings, the program seeks to turn the tide in the nation's favor.
Tape tennis ball cricket, prevalent in Pakistan, is a hotbed for unconventional cricketing skills. The PCB aims to capitalize on this by finding talent capable of translating local success to international victories. Razzaq's previous stint as a selector adds to his credentials for this significant responsibility.
