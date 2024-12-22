Left Menu

Strike Force: Unearthing Talent in Pakistan's T20 Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Abdul Razzaq to lead a nationwide scouting program called 'Strike Force.' The initiative aims to discover new talent for the national T20 squad by exploring untapped regions of Pakistan. Razzaq will initially identify 50 promising players in this effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:28 IST
Strike Force: Unearthing Talent in Pakistan's T20 Cricket
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a new initiative called 'Strike Force' to identify emerging talent for the national T20 team. Former Test all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has been appointed to spearhead this nationwide scouting program.

According to PCB officials, Razzaq's mission is to discover and shortlist 50 promising players from across the country, providing opportunities for local talent to shine on the international stage. Given Pakistan's current eighth position in the ICC T20 rankings, the program seeks to turn the tide in the nation's favor.

Tape tennis ball cricket, prevalent in Pakistan, is a hotbed for unconventional cricketing skills. The PCB aims to capitalize on this by finding talent capable of translating local success to international victories. Razzaq's previous stint as a selector adds to his credentials for this significant responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024