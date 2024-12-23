Left Menu

Sam Konstas: Australia's Young Hope Against India in Boxing Day Test

Uncapped Australian batting prodigy, Sam Konstas, gears up for the significant Boxing Day Test against India. Focused on tackling Jasprit Bumrah, Konstas emphasizes staying present and drawing lessons from previous challenges, as he readies to make his mark under the guidance of seasoned teammates.

Sam Konstas. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In anticipation of the Boxing Day Test and the fourth encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Australia's up-and-coming batting sensation Sam Konstas is maintaining a focused mindset. The young cricketer sheds light on his strategy against Indian ace Jasprit Bumrah, expressing excitement for his most formidable challenge yet. Konstas, an under-19 star, is poised to face Bumrah, who has claimed 21 wickets, during the eagerly awaited match commencing December 26.

Konstas, who shone with a match-winning 73 against India A, admits to learning extensively from these experiences. He has also been in conversation with Usman Khawaja, whom he describes as a 'legend of the game'. Despite inevitable comparisons to Shane Watson, Konstas humbly accepts the recognition without dwelling on it, focusing instead on mentorship from Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, alongside interactions with Indian opener KL Rahul.

Konstas is appreciative of the sacrifices made by his family, acknowledging the significance of playing at the highest level. Echoing sentiments of gratitude and determination, he keeps his preparations straightforward, hoping to bring glory to Australia. Having left a mark with 471 runs in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas now prepares to execute his plans come Boxing Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

