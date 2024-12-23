Left Menu

Seam-Friendly Showdown at MCG: Boxing Day Test Insights

MCG curator Matt Page anticipates a seam-friendly pitch for the Boxing Day Test, favoring pacers over spinners. Australia's squad adjustments include new inclusions due to Josh Hazlewood's injury, while India finalizes their lineup for the pivotal match. Both teams are tied 1-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

MCG head curator Matt Page. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), head curator Matt Page has announced that the pitch is expected to favor seam bowlers over spinners. With the Test series against India currently square at 1-1, the conditions could play a crucial role in the outcome of this tightly contested series.

During a press conference, Page explained that historically, the MCG pitch has been more conducive to pace. This trend is expected to continue despite the typical durability of the wicket. "In our long-format games over the last few years, we've seen a tendency towards seam-friendly conditions," remarked Page, suggesting no major deviations this season.

Australia faces a challenging selection dilemma due to injuries in their squad, particularly the absence of key paceman Josh Hazlewood. After sustaining a calf strain in Brisbane, Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series, prompting the inclusion of Beau Webster, Jhye Richardson, and Sam Konstas as replacements. Meanwhile, Scott Boland is anticipated to fill Hazlewood's bowling shoes in the match starting December 26 at the MCG.

