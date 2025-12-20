Stanislas Wawrinka: The Final Set
Stanislas Wawrinka is set to retire by the end of 2026, marking the conclusion of a remarkable 24-year tennis career. The three-time Grand Slam champion, known for his ability to defeat top players, will end his journey with aspirations to finish strong despite recent setbacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:09 IST
Stanislas Wawrinka announced his retirement, set for the end of 2026, closing a successful 24-year tennis career.
Known for his powerful play, the three-time Grand Slam champion defeated top players in the sport's biggest tournaments.
Wawrinka remains eager to compete, despite recent challenges and a current ranking of 157th in the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
