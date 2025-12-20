Left Menu

Stanislas Wawrinka: The Final Set

Stanislas Wawrinka is set to retire by the end of 2026, marking the conclusion of a remarkable 24-year tennis career. The three-time Grand Slam champion, known for his ability to defeat top players, will end his journey with aspirations to finish strong despite recent setbacks.

Stanislas Wawrinka announced his retirement, set for the end of 2026, closing a successful 24-year tennis career.

Known for his powerful play, the three-time Grand Slam champion defeated top players in the sport's biggest tournaments.

Wawrinka remains eager to compete, despite recent challenges and a current ranking of 157th in the world.

