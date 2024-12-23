Rugby Premier League: India's Game-Changing Sporting Movement

Rugby India's ambitious plan to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) next year marks a significant milestone for the sport in the country.

The RPL, the first of its kind franchise-based rugby competition, will feature six city-based teams under a strategic 10-year partnership with GMR Sports.

With the support of World Rugby and the expertise of GMR Sports, the RPL aims to deliver world-class rugby action, a statement underscored by Rahul Bose, president of Rugby India.

(With inputs from agencies.)