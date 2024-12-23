Left Menu

Rugby Premier League: India's Game-Changing Sporting Movement

Rugby India is set to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) next year, a revolutionary franchise-based league. This initiative, in partnership with GMR Sports, aims to showcase top global talent and foster grassroots rugby development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:56 IST
Rugby India's ambitious plan to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) next year marks a significant milestone for the sport in the country.

The RPL, the first of its kind franchise-based rugby competition, will feature six city-based teams under a strategic 10-year partnership with GMR Sports.

With the support of World Rugby and the expertise of GMR Sports, the RPL aims to deliver world-class rugby action, a statement underscored by Rahul Bose, president of Rugby India.

