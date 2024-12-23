Rugby Premier League: India's Game-Changing Sporting Movement
Rugby India is set to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) next year, a revolutionary franchise-based league. This initiative, in partnership with GMR Sports, aims to showcase top global talent and foster grassroots rugby development in India.
Rugby India's ambitious plan to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) next year marks a significant milestone for the sport in the country.
The RPL, the first of its kind franchise-based rugby competition, will feature six city-based teams under a strategic 10-year partnership with GMR Sports.
With the support of World Rugby and the expertise of GMR Sports, the RPL aims to deliver world-class rugby action, a statement underscored by Rahul Bose, president of Rugby India.
