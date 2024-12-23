Tanush Kotian to Join India Squad as Ashwin's Replacement

In a strategic move following Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, Mumbai's off-spinner Tanush Kotian will join India's cricket squad in Australia. Kotian, who recently displayed commendable performance in domestic cricket, is slated to be an essential reinforcement for the upcoming matches.

With 101 wickets and 1525 runs in 33 first-class games, Kotian's expertise is expected to bolster the team's lineup as he potentially covers for Washington Sundar. His notable innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground make his selection promising.

Kotian's inclusion comes after Axar Patel withdrew due to personal commitments. This marks a significant step for Kotian, aligning his cricketing journey with India's national squad at a pivotal moment post-Ashwin era.

(With inputs from agencies.)