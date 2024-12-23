Left Menu

Amir Hussain Lone's Inspirational Journey: From Tragedy to Triumph

Amir Hussain Lone, a para cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, has overcome formidable challenges to pursue his passion for cricket. With support from the Adani Foundation, he is now opening a cricket academy for underprivileged children, embodying perseverance and hope for future cricketers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:33 IST
Amir Hussain Lone (Photo: amir_hussain_lone/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amir Hussain Lone, an inspiring para cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed deep gratitude toward Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani for facilitating opportunities for underprivileged cricketers. Lacking both arms since a tragic accident at age eight, Amir employs a unique playing style utilizing his legs to bowl and shoulder to bat. His dream of establishing a cricket academy now materializes with substantial support from the Adani Foundation.

Despite financial struggles, Amir's passion for cricket remained unwavering, earning him a place as the captain of Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team. Internationally recognized for his extraordinary skills, he was lauded by Gautam Adani for his indomitable spirit on the social platform X, formerly Twitter. The Adani Foundation extends its support further by granting Rs 67.60 lakh for an indoor facility in Amir's village, to nurture local cricket talent.

Amir conveyed his appreciation via social media, highlighting the foundation's instrumental role in transforming the prospects for young cricketers from underprivileged areas in Jammu and Kashmir. With the new academy set to offer free professional training, Amir and his fellow cricketers aspire to honor their support by achieving significant milestones in Indian cricket, from local to national levels, as part of their pledge to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

