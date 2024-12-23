Left Menu

American Consortium COH Sports Takes Over Sheffield United

COH Sports, led by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, has acquired Sheffield United from Saudi Arabia's United World Group. The acquisition places Sheffield United among numerous English clubs with American ownership. The new owners express their ambition to elevate the club back to Premier League status.

Updated: 23-12-2024 20:16 IST
Sheffield United have been officially taken over by American consortium COH Sports, marking a significant shift in the club's ownership structure. The announcement on Monday confirmed the completion of the buyout from Saudi Arabia's United World Group.

Led by Steven Rosen of Resilience Capital Partners and Helmy Eltoukhy of Guardant Health, COH Sports expressed their excitement over the acquisition. They have taken full control of Blades Leisure Ltd, the club's parent company, from the Saudi-based United World Holdings.

With this takeover, United joins a list of English clubs now under American control, including Everton's recent acquisition by the Friedkin Group. As Sheffield United aims for a return to the Premier League, the new owners are committed to maintaining the club's current momentum in the Championship.

