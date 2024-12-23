Allan Donald Envisions Kohli and Bumrah's Impact in SA20

Allan Donald, revered South African fast-bowling icon and SA20 Ambassador, has voiced his eagerness for the potential inclusion of Indian players in the SA20 league. When quizzed about his preferred Indian participants, Donald unreservedly highlighted cricket luminaries Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. "Oh my gosh, that's a—where do I start? If I'm a batter, I'm Virat Kohli all over there. If it's a bowler, 100 percent Bumrah," he enthused during a media briefing organized by SA20.

Donald expressed enthusiasm about the transformative impact Indian cricketers could have on SA20. "Can you actually imagine some Indian players—or if you're allowed to pick one? That would just elevate the tournament to a completely different level," he speculated, expressing a desire to see Kohli and Bumrah in action.

Alongside his admiration for Indian players, Donald also highlighted emerging South African fast bowlers Eathen Bosch, Codi Yusuf, and Kwena Maphaka. "These young bowlers are ones to watch," Donald remarked, pointing to their remarkable potential for making significant contributions to the cricketing landscape.

