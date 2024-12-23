Valencia Parts Ways with Manager Ruben Baraja Amid Relegation Struggles

In a challenging move, Valencia has dismissed their manager Ruben Baraja, as announced by the LaLiga club on Monday. Baraja's tenure ended following unsuccessful outcomes, which have placed the team perilously close to relegation this season.

After steering Valencia to safety in February 2023, his time at the helm saw mixed results. The club stated that the current string of disappointing performances required decisive action to pursue better outcomes.

Valencia's struggles persist, having secured only 12 points from 17 games, sitting just above the bottom of the league with a match against Real Madrid pending. Baraja's exit underscores an urgent need to revitalize their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)